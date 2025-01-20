The UFC's scariest champion just got his next assignment at UFC 313
By Simon Head
Alex Pereira is a cold-eyed crusher of contenders' dreams, and the undisputed UFC light heavyweight champion of the world will look to add a new name to his list of victims when he returns to action at UFC 313.
Pereira will return to the Octagon on March 8 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where he'll face Russian contender Magomed Ankalaev in the main event.
Ankalaev has fought for the title once before, but ended up leaving T-Mobile Arena frustrated and angry after the judges returned a split draw verdict after a bout with former champion Jan Blachowicz that many people thought Ankalaev had done enough to win.
It's taken him a while to get back to the front of the light heavyweight queue, but Ankalaev, who has only ever lost once in the Octagon – a freak last-second submission defeat to Scotland's Paul Craig in London – will look to make his second chance count when he takes on Pereira for the belt.
But Pereira stands tall as the final boss of the UFC's 205-pound division, and so far nobody has found a way to beat him as a light heavyweight. In five UFC fights at 205 pounds, he's perfect at 5-0, with each of his last four wins ending with either a knockout or TKO victory.
The Brazilian captured world titles in two different weight classes in kickboxing before switching to MMA. Since then, he's held the UFC's undisputed middleweight title and currently has the light heavyweight title, and the entire division, in his grip.
His next defense will be against Ankalaev on March 8, and if he gets past the Russian challenger, a familiar face will await him.
Jiri Prochazka stopped Jamahal Hill in their battle of former light heavyweight champions at UFC 311 last weekend, and the big Czech, who has already been stopped twice by Pereira in title fights, said that he's desperate for a third crack at the all-conquering champion.
"Poatan," who was sat in the arena, just stared down the camera and mouthed his one-word catchphrase, "CHAMA!"
