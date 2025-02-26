ESPN insider believes the 2025 NFL Draft has a lot more depth in the later rounds
By Matt Reed
While the 2025 NFL Draft won't have widely publicized star quarterbacks like last year's edition with Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels, this draft could be a lot deeper than some might be expecting in terms of the talent level coming into the league.
Last year's draft was heavy on quarterbacks and wide receivers in the opening rounds, which allowed teams like the Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders and Denver Broncos to solidify key pieces as they move forward into the future.
However, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter says the vibe he's getting from teams this time around is that there will be a lot of quality players in the middle rounds of the 2025 draft, which means the talent gap in the first round isn't that drastic.
Obviously standout talents like Abdul Carter, Ashton Jeanty, Cam Ward, Travis Hunter and Tyler Warren are among the names that many expect to go inside the top 10 this April, but Schefter says after those opening 10 picks there will be a fairly level playing field when it comes to teams drafting in the middle to the late first round.
This year's draft will be very much predicated around an elite running back class, as well as tight ends, offensive and defensive lineman, which is certainly a change of pace from last season's prospects.
The Jacksonville Jaguars will have the most picks of any team in this year's draft with 10 selections, including six in the first four rounds.
