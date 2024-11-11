The Lakers fumbled Scotty Pippen Jr., and they're paying for it
The Los Angeles Lakers once again have one of the worst second units in the NBA, ranking 27th in bench points with 23.7 per game. The Lakers have already benched point guard D'Angelo Russell, and Gabe Vincent is averaging 3.2 points per game on 31% shooting. The issue is, this possibly could've been avoided.
Los Angeles signed Scotty Pippen Jr. as an undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt in 2022 and played him in just six games with most of his season being spent in the G-League. The Lakers' other point guards in 2022-23 were Patrick Beverley (now in Israel), Kendrick Nunn (now in Greece) and Russell Westbrook — who never fit the team to begin with. The Lakers then moved on from all three and traded to bring Russell back to Los Angeles.
Last season, Pippen went to the Memphis Grizzlies while Vincent missed most of the season for the Lakers and Spencer Dinwiddie came along late in the season as the Lakers continued to struggle to find backup point guard production.
Now, the trend has continued to the point that LeBron James has been moved back to point guard, his son has been sent to the G-League and Russell has been benched.
Bronny James was drafted despite averaging 4.8 points and 2.1 assists on 36.6% shooting at USC as a backup, including 26.7% from three. After a terrible Summer League and gimmick start to the regular season on the Lakers' active roster, he scored six points on 2-of-9 shooting, including 0-for-4 from three, with five turnovers in his G-League debut on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Pippen recorded a triple-double for the Grizzlies the day before, filling in for the injured Ja Morant. In 31 games with Memphis, Pippen has averaged 12.5 points, 5.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game on 49.5% shooting, including 41.6% from three.
Rob Pelinka has once again been exposed for bad decision-making as the Lakers' general manager, and it's become clear that Los Angeles has the wrong legacy point guard on its roster.
