World Series: Freddie Freeman channels Kirk Gibson; Joe Davis channels Vin Scully
He opted to point a single index finger skyward as he rounded the bases, rather than pumping his fist. Other than that, Freddie Freeman reminded 52,394 patrons of another game-winning home run in Game 1 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium on Friday night.
In 1988, Kirk Gibson ended Game 1 of the 1988 World Series with a home run against Dennis Eckersley. The parallels between his ninth-inning home run to beat the Oakland A's, and Freeman's 10th inning grand slam to beat the New York Yankees 36 years later, are stunning.
And they were not lost on the broadcasters on duty.
"She is ... gone!" was Joe Davis' call Friday on the national telecast for Fox Sports. It was also Vin Scully's call on the NBC broadcast of the 1988 World Series.
"Gibby, meet Freddie," Davis said. "Game 1 of the World Series."
Davis, of course, replaced Scully in the Dodgers' television booth nine years ago. But the parallels get even wilder.
A lingering right ankle sprain caused Freeman to miss the Dodgers' most recent game, five days earlier, when they eliminated the New York Mets in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series.
Gibson had spent most of the evening of Oct. 15, 1988 in the Dodgers' trainers' room. Five days prior, in Game 5 of the NLCS against the New York Mets, he suffered a tear where the tendon in his left hamstring inserted into his knee.
With two outs in the ninth inning, the batter who preceded Gibson (Mike Davis) drew a walk.
With two outs in the 10th inning, the batter who preceded Freeman (Mookie Betts) drew an intentional walk.
The wildest stat of all? Both home runs were hit at 8:37 p.m. local time in Los Angeles.
Fortunately for Davis, he knew exactly how to rise to the occasion. Scully had risen to the same occasion — in the same seat, in the same ballpark, in the same situation — in 1988.
