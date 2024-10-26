Michigan changing starting quarterback, again
After winning the national championship in 2023, Michigan football has quickly been brought down to Earth. The Wolverines lost their head coach, defensive coordinator, quarterback, running back, top wide receiver and 10 other players to the NFL, and it's showing.
New head coach Sherrone Moore, Michigan's former offensive coordinator, has struggled severely on his side of the football, and it starts at quarterback.
Michigan has shuffled through quarterbacks like a spades deck, and the Wolverines are set to do more rearranging for Saturday's game against Michigan State.
After two games with senior Jack Tuttle under center, Michigan is giving the football back to senior Davis Warren, who started Michigan's first three games, as the Wolverines look to retain the Paul Bunyan Trophy, according to 247 Sports.
Michigan will also return to using junior Alex Orji as a change of pace quarterback.
No quarterback has performed well for the Wolverines. Warren has the best completion percentage of the trio by far at 66.7%, but has a 2:6 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Orji has the most touchdowns but the absolute worst completion percentage at 53.5%. In the middle was Tuttle at 60% with one touchdown and two interceptions while being sacked six times, the most among the three.
As a result, the Wolverines are 4-3 with a 2-2 record in Big Ten play. There are five ranked teams in the conference, and the reigning champions aren't one of them.
Simply put, a team without a quarterback is a team without a chance, and the last champions of the four-team College Football Playoff era won't even sniff the festivities in the first year of the 12-team era.
