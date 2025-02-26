The Bengals have let the Tee Higgins saga get way too messy
By Matt Reed
After missing the playoffs yet again in 2024, the Cincinnati Bengals have several important decisions to make thie offseason in order to make star quarterback Joe Burrow and the team's fanbase happy.
Three players have had their contract disputes loom heading into the spring, most notably offensive weapons Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. However, if we're reading into the situation further, it's becoming more and more apparent that despite what the franchise says the Bengals' number one priority is always going to be Chase.
The unfortunate thing is that means Higgins could be left in a franchise tag situation yet again, and for an extremely talented receiver like himself and might finally want to pursue a trade away from the Bengals.
Bengela executive Duke Tobin's comments certainly suggest that the team wants Higgins to return for many future seasons, however, the star wideout took to X to post a very simple, yet effective message.
Higgins clearly hasn't been pleased with negotiations, and while it's still very early in the offseason, free agency starts in two weeks and that could be a pivotal moment for the franchise as other teams start looking for wide receiver options on the market.
