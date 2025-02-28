Texas A&M agrees to largest multimedia deal in college athletics
By Tyler Reed
The college sports landscape has been forever changed by the introduction of NIL. Now, that doesn't necessarily mean it is a bad thing.
Players have long deserved the right to be paid for playing. In my lifetime, college sports has never been about the education that comes along with going to college.
The NCAA has been a minor league system, and now it is starting to become what it always wanted to be. ,
However, to be competitive in today's world, universities have to get creative in the way they gain their finances.
One program that is getting ahead of the game is the Texas A&M Aggies. Billy Liucci of TexAgs is reporting the university has inked a massive 15-year $515 million deal with Playfly Spo
Playfly Sports' official website states that:
"Since its inception in 2020, Playfly Sports has grown to become a real force in the high school, collegiate, esports and pro sports sectors. We emerged with the goal of providing a new and different approach to navigating the sports industry. As the fan experience continues to rapidly evolve with the growth of digital streaming and fan engagement, building a digitally enabled, full-service sports marketing business is the driving force behind our company."
Liucci also reports that the partnership will move the Aggies' annual multimedia rights deal from $18 million to $34 million. This move will surely dictate how programs handle their multimedia rights deals moving forward.
