Revenue sharing in college sports would open up massive issues for foreign players
By Matt Reed
College sports will never be the same after the world of NIL has opened up for student-athletes, but an entire new wave of money could be coming soon after the latest settlement that's come down from the courts.
The House v. NCAA finally reached a settlement that would make way for NCAA Division 1 schools and their athletes to enter a revenue sharing program. This could be finalized by July if things go according to plan.
The major issue that arises though is that many players competing in American college sports are international students. Those foreign players that are in the U.S. on visas would likely be in violation of immigration law if they accepted payments.
One could argue that's extremely unfair to players that are entitled to make money from their time competing in their respective sports, but this has already surfaced as an issue for foreign-born college players seeking NIL payments.
Prior to entering the NBA, former Purdue star Zach Edey made it known that he wasn't able to accept any NIL endorsements because he was born in Canada. The current Memphis Grizzlies star and many other former NCAA athletes were put in similar situations because of their immigration status.
