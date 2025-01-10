Al Michaels says he's 'leaning' toward decision on 'Thursday Night Football' return
By Joe Lago
Al Michaels' return to Amazon Prime for another NFL season calling "Thursday Night Football" games is sounding more like a certainty.
Last month, The Athletic's Andrew Marchand reported that Michaels is expected to be back with Amazon Prime to continue his play-by-play announcing duties on Thursday nights. In the latest episode of "Sports Media with Richard Deitsch," the 80-year-old Michaels said he is "leaning" toward a return for the 2025 NFL season.
“I am leaning very heavily in that direction, yes,” Michaels told Deitsch.
"I want to make sure, No. 1, I’m healthy enough, which I am right now. I want to make sure I still have the passion for it, and I know I do," Michaels added. "So you have those two factors that are key."
Michaels also expressed his affection and adoration for Amazon Prime's NFL crew. "I love the people I’m working with," he said.
“Not only Kirk (Herbstreit) and Kaylee (Hartung), who I work with in the game presentation, (but I love) our pregame people," Michaels said. "I love Andrew Whitworth, Tony Gonzalez, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Charissa Thompson — who's a fantastic host. I love being with all those people.
"We have fun. So apart from when we're on the air, we have a lot of laughs, there's a lot of joy and a lot of fun. So, why would I want to leave that if I still feel like I can still do this and I'm healthy enough?"
And what about the allure of retirement? "People say you can retire and play golf. I can play all the golf I need to play," he said laughing.
"I still get excited walking into a stadium," Michaels added. "I still love to do what I do and work with the people I love. So why walk away?"
Michaels has been criticized for not bringing enough energy to the TNF broadcasts, and he seems to be aware of the questions about whether he's still capable of doing the job.
"If I felt I could not do the game at the level that I have to do it, and believe me I am my own worst critic, there's no question (he would retire)," Michaels said.
And what has Amazon Prime brass said about bringing him back? "They're in favor of it," Michaels said.
