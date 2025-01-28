Steve Kerr provides 'pick-me-up' with donation to Pacific Palisades basketball team
By Joe Lago
The house where the Pacific Palisades High School boys basketball team would hold its end-of-season dinners was one of the thousands of structures lost in the wildfires that ravaged Los Angeles.
It happened to be the childhood home of Pali High sports royalty — Steve Kerr.
Even after Kerr graduated in 1983, his mother Ann still hosted the Dolphins' annual dinners in the house where the Golden State Warriors head coach grew up. While Kerr was relieved his mom was "safe and sound" after being evacuated due to the sudden firestorm, he expressed deep concern about "all my friends" who "lost their homes."
For one night, the Pacific Palisades team's coaches and players can take their minds off the devastation when they attend the Feb. 6 game between the Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers at Crytpo.com Arena — courtesy of Kerr.
Kerr has donated 20 tickets to the Dolphins, a source confirmed to The Big Lead. A parent, whose family lost its home, knows Peter Guber, and the Warriors owner and co-executive chairman put the team in touch with Kerr, who was more than eager to help out.
Kerr donned a "Palisades Dolphins" hat before Saturday's Lakers-Warriors game in San Francisco.
Palisades players needed something positive in their lives after what's happened to Pacific Palisades. According to Diana Levey, whose son Jack plays for the varsity squad, the news of Kerr's generosity provided a much-needed "pick-me-up."
"His eyes lit up when I said he's going to a Laker game," Diana Levey said of Jack. "He said it's even better that it's a Warriors-Lakers game."
Levey said the players all found out about the tickets on a group call. "They were giddy and just so excited talking about it," she added.
