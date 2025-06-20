Stephen A. Smith's daughter steals show, embarrasses ESPN star during NBA Finals
By Matt Reed
Stephen A. Smith has always had a knack for keeping NBA fans engaged when he's talking about the league, but apparently he's not the only one in his family to keep eyeballs on the television because his daughter stole the show during Thursday's NBA Finals broadcast.
During the pregame festivities, the ESPN personality brought out his daughter, Samantha, who was very quick to embarrass her father by talking about the NBA and her interest in Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Smith isn't one to shy away from the camera, but it was quite clear during the segment with his daughter that he wasn't completely comfortable with her on air.
Samantha appeared later on the show and called for a Thunder win in Game 6 to close out the series against the Indiana Pacers, however, the Eastern Conference team came away with a dominant win at home to extend the series to Game 7 on Sunday.
