Stephen A calls out LeBron's "weak" confrontation during Lakers game
By Matt Reed
Stephen A. Smith just became one of the highest-paid media members at a major network with his new $100-million deal at ESPN, but the First Take star found himself in a weird spot recently after talking about Bronny James during a broadcast.
That led Smith to a Los Angeles Lakers game last week, where LeBron James had some choice words for the television personality during the fourth quarter. Despite still playing in the game, James went out of his way to come over to Smith during a timeout and had some choice words for him in regards to his Bronny remarks.
Smith was on Gilbert Arena's show this week where he discussed the verbal altercation, and it was pretty clear that he wasn't a fan of how LeBron handled the situation.
Obviously there's been lots of media members that have had some choice remarks about Bronny's time in the NBA thus far and how he was selected in the draft, but in fairness to the young player he has developed in the G League and become a really quality scorer.
As the Lakers continue to push towards the playoffs, especially since the arrival of Luka Doncic, Bronny probably won't have a big role in the team, but that doesn't mean that he can't carve out a spot in the future if he keeps at this pace in the NBA's developmental league.
