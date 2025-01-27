Steelers' QB 'preference' revealed between Russell Wilson, Justin Fields
By Joe Lago
The Pittsburgh Steelers will either have Russell Wilson or Justin Fields at quarterback next season. And head coach Mike Tomlin isn't going anywhere.
That was the biggest news to emerge from owner Art Rooney II's end-of-season press conference on Monday.
RELATED: Sean McVay wants to know 'sooner than later' about Matthew Stafford's 2025 plans
Rooney said it will be the Steelers' "priority" to sign Wilson or Fields "to give us the best opportunity to move forward." While he "wouldn't close the door" on both veteran QBs returning, the scenario is "probably unlikely."
"I think both of them see themselves as starters, and I don't know if they want to share the same job again next year," Rooney told reporters.
Fields and Wilson both produced mixed results as Pittsburgh's quarterback this season.
The 25-year-old Fields started the first six games, guiding the Steelers to a 4-2 start, but despite his dynamic playmaking with five rushing touchdowns, the 2021 No. 11 overall pick gave way to the more experienced and less-volatile stewardship of the 36-year-old Wilson, who won his first four starts but also presided over Pittsburgh's season-ending five-game losing streak.
The way the promising campaign turned to frustration and disappointment placed scrutiny on the job security of Tomlin, the team's head coach since 2007. A 28-14 wild-card loss to the rival Baltimore Ravens extended the Steelers' playoff victory drought to eight seasons.
Rooney said he and his front office "still feel good about (Tomlin) being the leader." He also mentioned the players still believe in the NFL's longest-tenured head coach.
"It's fair to question it after losing five in a row, but when I talk to the players, I think the players still want to play for Mike," Rooney told reporters, "so I'm not concerned about his message (to them)."
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Jalen Hurts makes history
NFL: Saquon, Eagles the perfect match
MLB/NFL: Ex-Dodger, Yankee mocks salary cap
NBA: LeBron, Curry lead top-selling jersey list again