Steelers broadcaster, former lineman, dies at 66
The Pittsburgh Steelers confirmed the death of one of their franchise fixtures, first on the offensive line and later in the broadcaster booth. Craig Wolfley was 66.
In a statement, team president Art Rooney II praised Wolfley's "work ethic and commitment to excellence" during his career, and praised him for his commentary on the team's radio network.
"His passionate voice and deep understanding of the game made him a trusted figure for Steelers fans," Rooney said in a statement. "And his humor, warmth, and enthusiasm left a lasting impact on our community."
The Buffalo native played for the Steelers from 1980-89, pairing with Tunch Ilken to form a potent combo for head coach Chuck Noll as the team transitioned out of its Terry Bradshaw/Franco Harris/Lynn Swann glory years into a new era.
Wolfley played two seasons for the Minnesota Vikings (1990-91) before retiring as a player and transitioning to a broadcasting career. In his later years, Wolfley was a color analyst on Steelers radio broadcasts as well as a sideline reporter. He also hosted a daily sports-talk show in Pittsburgh with Ilkin, who died in 2021.
A renaissance athlete, Wolfley tried his hand in multiple disciplines. in 1981, he placed fifth in the “World’s Strongest Man” competition. Wolfley has also competed in boxing, sumo wrestling, and other martial arts.
"He was truly one of those unique human beings," said Merril Hoge, who like Wolfley parlayed his career with the Steelers into a post-playing career as a broadcaster. "He was genuine, fair and kind. That's a pretty good recipe."
According to the Associated Press, Wolfley is survived by his wife Faith, his brother Ron, a former NFL running back, and six children.
