Somehow there's more NBA history for LeBron James to become a part of
By Max Weisman
LeBron James is out here collecting NBA achievements. James turned 40 years old on December 30 and it took him just 3.5 weeks to add to NBA history. During the Los Angeles Lakers 111-88 win over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, James became the second NBA player ever to record a triple-double after turning 40, joining Karl Malone.
James finished Tuesday's game with 21 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds and while his shooting wasn't up to his regular standards, 8-for-18, he still brought the Los Angeles crowd to its feet with a vicious and-one alley-oop over Jonas Valanciunas. This was James' ninth triple-double of the season and 121st of his career, which ranks fifth all-time.
RELATED: Steph Curry identifies the key games that will 'define' Warriors season
James is the oldest player to record a 20-point triple-double and you can bet that this won't be the only triple-double he records after his 40th birthday. This season, he's averaging 23.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and nine assists per game, not the averages of a 40 year old basketball player. In fact, no 40 year old has ever averaged 20 points or nine assists in a season and James is on pace to achieve both.
Becoming the second player to record a triple-double after 40 is just another piece of NBA history James has added himself to. With the win, the Lakers remain the six seed in the Western Conference, one game ahead of the Dallas Mavericks for the final non-Play In Tournament spot.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Lions lose OC to the Bears…
NFL: …While Vikings lock up O’Connell
CFB: Nick Saban reveals his one coaching regret
NBA: LeBron not thrilled with Lakers’ roster ‘construction’