3x NBA champ shares which side he is on in JJ Redick vs. Charles Barkley feud
The NBA's plummeting ratings are one of the hottest topics to debate about right now. Most people are divided on two sides in the debate.
First side believes that NBA players are to blame for the league's poor ratings as they have made the product boring by chucking a high number of three-pointers on the court.
RELATED: JJ Redick reveals one thing he 'loved' about ex-Lakers star D'Angelo Russell
On the other hand, the second side believes that the media is to blame for giving coverage to only a select few teams in the NBA. Moreover, running negative narratives about the teams is also an issue per them.
Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick obviously supports the latter argument while NBA legend-turned-analyst is on the first side. Now, 3x NBA champ and ex-Lakers member Byron Scott spoke about the growing feud between Redick and Chuck.
"You can’t put the blame on the media. The players play the game, the coaches coach the game," Scott said. "The media is going to report what they see and they’re going to get the opinion on how the game is played. So the players and the coaches, that’s where you got to start with the blame. The NBA game right now is not a very attractive game to watch."
It's surprising to see Scott side with Barkley. After all, Scott also briefly served as the head coach for the Purple and Gold after his playing days were over.
At the end of the day, each side has its merit. In order to truly bounce back in TV ratings, the two sides need to work together instead of feuding with each other.
RELATED: Charles Barkley on why the LA Lakers 'stink', 'They have zero...'
But as things stand right now, it's hard to see either Redick or Barkley backing off from their stance.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Ref apologizes to Josh Allen
NBA: Some advice for Victor Wembanyama
NBA: Jimmy Butler and Pat Riley keep beefing
NFL/SPORTS MEDIA: NFL hints at changes to playoff format