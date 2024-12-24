Shannon Sharpe wants to know if Aaron Rodgers is above criticism during 'First Take'
By Tyler Reed
For someone who doesn't seem to be a fan of the public eye, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers seems to continue to find himself in the spotlight. This time, the veteran quarterback is being questioned by ESPN's 'First Take' host and Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe.
When the discussion on the show turned to Rodgers' future with the Jets, Sharpe didn't hold back his thoughts on the future Hall of Famer.
Sharpe questioned if Rodgers believes he is above the criticisms that every other NFL player has to deal with.
"If a former player can't critique current players and you don't want journalists to critique current players, so who gets to critique you?" stated Sharpe.
The Jets did not have the memorable season that many envisioned with the return of Rodgers after the quarterback suffered a season-ending Achilles injury last season in his first game with the franchise.
It's no secret that Rodgers has had issues with the media, including his recent spat with another ESPN personality and former player, Ryan Clark. For a player who seemingly enjoys his privacy, I think it is safe to say that he also enjoys the drama.
