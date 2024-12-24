Cowboys will continue to sit Trey Lance despite being eliminated

In just 13 NFL starts, Cooper Rush of the @dallascowboys has already beaten:



Joe Burrow (9/18/2022)

Jayden Daniels (11/24/2024)

Bryce Young (12/15/2024)

Baker Mayfield (tonight)



No other QB has beaten 4 Heisman-winning opposing starting QBs within his first 13 career starts.