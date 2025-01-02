Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy highlight top players missing The Sentry
By Matt Reed
The golf season begins this week with The Sentry from Maui, Hawaii, but some of the sport's biggest names won't be competing in the event. Among the top players missing out on the PGA Tour's first stop of 2025 are Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, who are both coming off of fantastic seasons.
Scheffler is sidelined from The Sentry after suffering a hand injury on Christmas Day, while McIlroy continues his annual tradition of beginning the year at the Dubai Desert Classic in a couple of weeks.
In addition to the world no. 1 and 3 players missing the event, other marquee golfers absent from the tournament include Jordan Spieth, Shane Lowry, Rickie Fowler and Tommy Fleetwood.
While it's always tough to not have a full-strength field at a big event, there are still plenty of big names competing in Maui this week.
Xander Schauffele, Colin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland, Will Zalatoris and Max Homa will all tee it up in Hawaii as they aim to chase down golf's most-dominant player from last season; Scheffler.
In 2024, Scheffler was truly a step ahead the rest of the PGA Tour, winning The Masters, an Olympic gold medal and the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Scheffler won nine of his 21 PGA Tour events last season, capping off a breakout campaign from the Texas native.
