Scott Boras valued Juan Soto's 'surplus value' at $1.5 billion: report
When the New York Mets signed outfielder Juan Soto to a 15-year, $765 million contract in December, at least one man considered the largest contract ever for a professional athlete a bargain: Scott Boras, Soto's agent.
According to Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci, Boras informed teams last offseason that his client was worth "as much as $1.5 billion" in surplus value to teams interested in signing the 26-year-old free agent.
"Boras compared Soto to former clients Greg Maddux, Alex Rodriguez and Max Scherzer, free agent outliers with surplus value; that is, they returned more value to the teams that signed them than what they were paid. Boras’s models, which assign nonlinear financial value to WAR (the per-WAR value rises as WAR increases), defined Soto as worth as much as $1.5 billion."- Tom Verducci, Sports Illustrated
Soto's contract details are as confusing as they are breathtaking. His contract with the Mets included a $75 million signing bonus, to be paid within 60 days of MLB approving his contract. Throw in his base annual salary of $46.875 million, and it's easy to see why he sits atop Sportico's list of this year's highest-paid baseball players.
Soto's $765 million base salary does not account for an opt-out clause after the 2029 season. If he exercises the opt-out, the Mets can void it by increasing Soto's annual salary from 2030-39 by $4 million, keeping him under contract for the full 15 years and $805 million.
If he opts out, stays with the Mets, and wins the National League MVP each of the next 15 years — which triggers a $500,000 bonus the first time, then a $1 million bonus every time thereafter — Soto will make $819.5 million in the deal.
Suffice it to say, Soto's contract might not be matched or exceeded for quite some time.
