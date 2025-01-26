Saquon Barkley makes a house call on first Eagles play (WATCH)
By Matt Reed
No matter how many times Saquon Barkley pulls off amazing feats this season, the Philadelphia Eagles running back continues to impress his new fanbase in the NFC Championship Game.
The Eagles are notorious for deferring the first half kickoff, which head coach Nick Sirianni did again on Sunday against the Washington Commanders, but when Philadelphia's offense came onto the field for the first time it was worth the wait.
On the first play of Philly's first possession, it only made sense that offensive coordinator Kellen Moore would feed the man that has changed the Eagles offense for the better, and that's exactly what he did by handing off to Saquon Barkley.
On a routine outside shovel from Jalen Hurts, Barkley took it the distance for his seventh 60-plus yard touchdown of the season. No player in NFL history has more touchdowns of that length in a single season than Barkley.
Barkley went on to grab another first-half touchdown against the Commanders in the first quarter, once again showing that the former New York Giant is impossible to stop.
This season, Barkley has recorded 13 100-yard rushing games. With 85 yards in the first half against the Commanders, the superstar rusher could be on his way to number 14 with a strong second stanza.
