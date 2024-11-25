Detroit Lions RB pays homage to Allen Iverson with touchdown celebration (VIDEO)
By Tyler Reed
It's a great time to be a fan of the Detroit Lions. The team won their tenth game of the season on Sunday, taking down the Indianapolis Colts 21-6. The fans are not the only ones having fun this season in Detroit.
A few of the players decided to rock throwback NBA uniforms as they traveled to Indianapolis. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs even took a moment to celebrate the man who wore the jersey he had on during the team flight, Allen Iverson.
In a moment that Tyronn Lue will never be able to live down, although he did get a championship out of the deal, Gibbs' touchdown celebration on Sunday was a reenactment of the iconic moment when Iverson stepped over Lue in the NBA Finals after draining a big shot.
The good times are rolling in Detroit, and how could you root against that? This franchise has seen the darkest of days, but head coach Dan Campbell seems to be bringing the team to the light, as a Super Bowl could cap off this magical season.
