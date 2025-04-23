San Francisco 49ers mock draft: The final first-round forecasts
By Joe Lago
The 2025 NFL Draft is just hours away. The final NFL Mock Draft Consensus canvassed the latest forecasts to trace how the first round will play out.
MORE: NFL Mock Draft Consensus 19.0: The final first round forecast
If the San Francisco 49ers keep their No. 11 overall pick, who will they select? Below are the players being projected to the Niners by the mock drafting community.
Kelvin Banks Jr., offensive tackle, Texas
Pro Football Network: With Trent Williams turning 37 this summer and their offensive line struggling in 2024, the 49ers are in a great spot to invest in the trenches early in the 2025 NFL Draft. Banks has one of the highest ceilings in this offensive tackle class. He’s well-built with a large wingspan, a strong anchor, and impressive agility. His hand usage still needs refining, but if he cleans that up, he could be a long-term starter anywhere on the line.
Jahdae Barron, cornerback, Texas
Pro Football Focus: The versatile Barron can immediately slot in as the 49ers‘ starting nickel cornerback. He posted the second-highest PFF coverage grade among all cornerbacks last year (91.1) and is a perfect fit for defensive coordinator Robert Saleh’s zone-heavy scheme.
Mason Graham, defensive tackle, Michigan
Nate Tice, Yahoo Sports: Trenches have to be the mandate in the Bay Area, whether it be on offense or defense. I looked at a couple of potential offensive linemen here, and even an edge like Mike Green or Mykel Williams to get a long-term running partner for Nick Bosa. Instead, the 49ers shore up the middle of their defensive line with the explosive Graham, who falls right into their laps. Solidifying the spine of their defense will help keep Fred Warner clean and make everyone’s lives easier.
Walter Nolen, defensive tackle, Ole Miss
Peter Schrager, ESPN: I'd be shocked if Nolen fell out of the top 15 at this point — he might be the fastest riser in this draft. He's quick, is a people mover and has had a great predraft process. Everyone is focused on Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart, but Nolen is the Rebels' prospect I hear about more. Don't be shocked if he goes before Mason Graham, the more heralded defensive tackle.
Shemar Stewart, edge rusher, Texas A&M
Matt Maiocco, NBC Sports Bay Area: Stewart has incredible blends of size (6-foot-5, 267 pounds), strength, speed (4.59 in the 40-yard dash), agility, athleticism (40-inch vertical) and motor. The 49ers should not be scared off by his lack of production. Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh will believe he can get the most out of Stewart’s ability, which would make this selection a home run.
Mykel Williams, edge rusher, Georgia
Matt Barrows, The Athletic: The 49ers have been looking for a bookend for Nick Bosa for the past five years and finally find one in Williams, who is big, powerful and relentless. The team could also tap a defensive tackle — like Ole Miss’ Walter Nolen, for example — here. But that position is especially deep in 2025 and the 49ers ought to be able to find good ones in the next three rounds.
