Saints reportedly have found their next head coach
By Joe Lago
Six head coaching vacancies have been filled in the NFL. The last available job remains open, but a leading candidate has been established.
And all signs point to the New Orleans Saints hiring Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, after the team informed the other candidates who interviewed for the role that it is moving on, The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported Friday.
That leaves Moore as the Saints' top choice. They will have to wait until after the Super Bowl to hire him because the 36-year-old is busy game-planning for the Eagles' Feb. 9 title game rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Moore had concerns about the Saints' quarterback situation, but he has been reassured he will be given the "time and support" to find a solution at QB, according to Russini.
In addition to interim head coach Darren Rizzi, New Orleans also interviewed former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn (who took the New York Jets' head coaching job), New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, former Stanford head coach David Shaw and Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.
Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady and former Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy withdrew their names during the process.
Kafka, Moore and Weaver all had multiple interviews with the Saints. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported earlier Friday that Moore will meet with New Orleans brass after Super Bowl LIX.
