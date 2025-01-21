Alabama football fan hilariously calls into C-SPAN inauguration coverage (VIDEO)
By Tyler Reed
The College Football Playoff is wrapping up, as the Ohio State Buckeyes are taking on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
This year's playoff was the first with a 12-team format, and even with more teams, the debate of who was left out raged on.
RELATED: Quinn Ewers rejected massive NIL offer to chase his NFL dreams
One fanbase in particular that wasn't thrilled with being left out was the Alabama Crimson Tide. Fans of the Crimson Tide have still not gotten over it and want their voice to be heard, even if it is during the presidential election.
Yes, even during a political moment, the Crimson Tide takes center stage. The caller said it was a shame the playoff committee allowed inferior teams in the playoff over Alabama.
A playoff without Alabama does feel strange, but the SEC didn't put on much of a show with the rest of the participants in the playoff.
Texas was the lone win for the conference. The Longhorns took down Arizona State in the quarterfinals before being taken down by Ohio State in the semifinals.
Whoever the president is at any given time in this country, if that person were to make a law that Alabama is a permanent playoff team, then that is one state that will have that person's support for the rest of time.
