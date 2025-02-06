Ron Rivera's next football gig is to get things 'right' at Cal
By Joe Lago
Ron Rivera looked to return to the NFL as a head coach, interviewing with the Chicago Bears, New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders. All three teams hired other candidates.
The 63-year-old Rivera announced Wednesday that he's going to back to school for his next football gig. The former Cal star is expected to return to Berkeley to work in a general manager type of role that's become a necessity in the new era of Name, Image and Likeness in college athletics.
Rivera, who was an All-American linebacker at Cal in 1983, has stayed connected to his alma mater over the years. After his four-season run as Washington Commanders head coach ended in 2023, he helped drive fundraising efforts for Cal's NIL collective and took part in the university's euphoria with the first-ever "College GameDay" visit by ESPN last year.
On Super Bowl "radio row" in New Orleans on Thursday, Rivera shed more light on why he's continuing his football career in college.
Rivera said he's "working on something" at Cal with a new role in the football program that isn't "quite defined yet."
"We haven't announced it completely, and we're still working through the process," Rivera told McAfee. "But we're headed in that direction."
"It's an opportunity. I'm looking forward to it because I think it's something that can really help the university," Rivera added.
When asked if he'll oversee the machinations of NIL, Rivera said, "Again, we're going to define that, but some of that are things we're hoping to do and get right."
Rivera can't ever see himself not working in football.
"I love it," he said. "You've been around it all your life, it's what you've done and you've had a great experience. You just want to continue."
The prospect of Rivera becoming Cal's head coach in the future can't be ignored. Head coach Justin Wilcox is in his ninth year in charge of the Golden Bears with a 42-50 record and five consecutive sub-.500 seasons.
