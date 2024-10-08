Robert Saleh New York Jets firing sparks Lebanon flag conspiracy
By Josh Sanchez
The New York Jets shocked the NFL world on Tuesday with news that head coach Robert Saleh had been fired.
"This morning, I informed Robert Saleh that he will no longer serve as the Head Coach of the Jets," owner Woody Johnson said in a statement.
"I thanked him for his hard work these past three-and-a-half years and wished him and his family well moving forward. This was not an easy decision, but we are not where we should be given our expectations, and I believe now is the best time for us to move in a different direction."
After news of the firing surfaced, wild conspiracies began to flow.
Some believed that Saleh's firing came due to wearing a patch of the Lebanon flag after Israel's bombing the previous week.
Saleh was reportedly blindsided by the firing.
The Jets currently sit at 2-3 on the season and are in second place in the AFC East, but are on a two-game losing streak.
Following the Saleh firing, defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich has been elevated to the interim head coach.
