Is starting Deshaun Watson really Browns coach Kevin Stefanski's 'decision'?
By Joe Lago
The Cleveland Browns keep losing, and Deshaun Watson keeps starting at quarterback.
A four-game losing streak would typically spark discussion about considering a change, but not for head coach Kevin Stefanski. On Monday, he said Watson will remain the starting QB.
"I think Deshaun gives us the best chance to win, continues to give us the best chance to win," Stefanski told reporters, "and we need to play really good offensive football and, really, at every position to be successful on Sunday."
The Browns dropped their fourth straight game in Sunday's 20-16 road defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles to fall to 1-5. The offense continues to struggle to score points with Watson, who threw for just 168 yards and no touchdowns.
With Cleveland's playoff hopes fading away, questions are being asked why Watson continues to start at quarterback and whether his $230 million contract is factoring into his choke-hold on the starting job.
On Monday, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com asked Stefanski if he's being forced by owner Jimmy Haslam to keep playing Watson because of the team's sizable investment. The coach maintained that "any decision, when it comes to football, is my decision."
Whoever is making the final call is intentionally being blind to the ugly facts about Watson's poor play.
His QB rating of 76.6 ranks above just five other Week 6 starters, including two rookies (Bo Nix and Spencer Rattler) and two second-year QBs (Aidan O'Connell and Will Levis). Also, Cleveland ranks 30th in the NFL in scoring average at 15.8.
Allowing veteran backup Jameis Winston to start one game to see if he can provide a spark wouldn't be the craziest idea.
