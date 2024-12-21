"Bring Bronny up...": Dwyane Wade gives a brutal reality check to LA Lakers' championship hopes
The Los Angeles Lakers started the 2024-25 NBA season under rookie head coach JJ Redick. Many expected the Purple and Gold to finally be NBA Championship caliber this season.
Although they started the season on a good run, they were quickly given a reality check about the quality of their current roster.
Speaking of which, another key talking point about the Lakers this season has been the arrival of LeBron James' eldest son Bronny James to the team.
James Jr. was picked as the 55th overall pick by the Lakers and as expected, he is far from a starting lineup-caliber player in the league.
Keeping that in mind, LeBron's former teammate Dwyane Wade wants the Lakers to play more as they are not an NBA Championship-winning caliber team.
"When I look at the Lakers, I want Anthony Davis to have MVP type year, as a fan I would love to see LeBron continue to play at the level he want to play at and I actually want to see him and Bronny do their thing," Wade said. "Honestly bring Bronny up like we want to see that. I think Paul Pierce said recently like I want to see Bron and Bronny like a lob. I tune in to the Lakers to see that this season."
Due to his poor performances in the NBA, the Purple and Gold decided to send Bronny to their G League team, the South Bay Lakers.
The 20-year-old is flourishing there and with that said, Wade wants the former USC Trojans guard to be called up to the main roster. The move will allow fans to see the father-son duo play more games.
