Kentucky fans heated over Mark Pope's absence on Coach of the Year Watch List
By Tyler Reed
It still is taking some time to get used to seeing a coach other than John Calipari on the sidelines for the University of Kentucky.
However, new head coach Mark Pope has delivered in a big way for the Big Blue Nation in his first season, beating the likes of Duke, Gonzaga, Louisville, Florida, and Tennessee twice.
Even with all of those signature wins, the Wildcats have had an up-and-down season, as the team currently sits at 18-8 on the season.
Injuries have played a major role, as two of the top players on the team, Lamont Butler and Jaxson Robinson, have missed extended time.
Even with the roller coaster of a season, Pope has navigated through his first year quite well. However, Pope did not see his name on the list of coaches in the running for the Naismith Coach of the Year Award, and Kentucky fans are not taking that news well.
The most rabid fanbase in the country is not taking the news well. However, did anyone expect them to?
BBN is passionate; when you step on that sideline as part of the program, the fanbase is ride or die until the end of the line.
The Wildcats have a few ugly losses this season; however, a win over Alabama today will have this fanbase shouting from the rooftops that Pope should be nominated for Coach of the Year.
