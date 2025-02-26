Reporter who died covering Super Bowl had Xanax in his system at time of death: reports
A Kansas City television reporter who died while covering the Super Bowl in New Orleans had a drug commonly sold as Xanax in his system at the time of his death, a police detective testified during a bond hearing for a woman suspected of drugging him.
A Kenner (La.) Police Detective testified that a preliminary toxicology report showed Adan Manzano, 27, had the antidepressant drug in his system, according to NOLA.com. Detective Jeffrey Fitzmorris also said Manzano didn’t have a prescription for the drug.
Danette Colbert, 48, was arrested after surveillance video showed her with Manzano at his hotel between 4:30 and 6 a.m. on the day he died.
In a press release announcing her arrest, Kenner Police cited Colbert's criminal record, including allegations of drugging men, theft of currency, fraudulent use of credit and debit cards, and other financial crimes.
Although she has not been charged in connection with Manzano's death, Colbert has been charged with stealing the cell phone and credit cards of the Kansas City Telemundo reporter.
Colbert was denied bond during her court appearance Tuesday. Jefferson Parish Assistant District Attorney David Wolff called Colbert a flight risk to keep her remanded, according to NOLA.com.
According to NBC News, Alprazolam can be used as a sedative or a muscle relaxant in addition to treating anxiety and panic disorders, and can lead to an overdose when mixed with alcohol.
Manzano, a widower, left behind a young daughter. A GoFundMe has been established to help his family, to which the Kansas City Royals and Sporting Kansas City have contributed.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Pre-Combine mock draft
NFL: Raiders called cheap for sticking Pete Carroll in coach
NBA: Klay Thompson gives championship ring to surgeon
CBB/CFB: Possible ACC-Big East merger gaining momentum