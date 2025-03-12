Ravens continue their odd tradition of signing older star wide receivers
By Matt Reed
There was a lot of hype around the Baltimore Ravens in 2024, and rightfully so considering their loaded roster, but when it came down to playoff time John Harbaugh's team faltered before they could reach the Super Bowl.
Quarterback Lamar Jackson has become one of the faces of the NFL, winning multiple MVP awards and lots of football games for the Ravens, but the one glaring blemish for him and other young star signal callers has been not being able to get past Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC.
That's prompted Baltimore to make some interesting free agency moves in recent seasons, with the Ravens targeting aging wide receivers to help get Jackson and the team over this hump.
They continued that path this week when they brought in former Chiefs receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who will now be joining his fifth team in his career. Hopkins proved last season that he still had something left at times in Mahomes' offense, but for much of the year he disappeared during games.
That included during the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles, where Hopkins had a couple significant drops that cost the Chiefs valuable yardage when they were getting blown out.
The Ravens have the benefit of having one of the best running backs in football with Derrick Henry, as well Zay Flowers and quality tight end play on the outside, but unless they finally get past Kansas City and the rest of the AFC elite questions will remain in place after bringing in another veteran receiver.
