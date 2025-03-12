Brett Favre gives Aaron Rodgers his blessing to join a former team
The Minnesota Vikings have already had a busy offseason as they plan for 2025 and their attempts to not only take down the rest of the NFC North but the NFC as a whole. With the recent departure of Sam Darnold after his move to the Seattle Seahawks, there's a clear pathway for sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy to get his shot as Minnesota's starter next season.
However without Darnold and Daniel Jones in the fold any longer, there are still some questions about what the Vikings will do if McCarthy's rehab suffers a setback during the lead up to the new campaign.
One former Vikings quarterback and NFL legend, Brett Favre, was asked about the prospects of Aaron Rodgers following his path to Minntesota, and he gave an honest answer.
While Favre and Rodgers have each had their share of successes on the field and missteps off the field, their careers have been awfully similar to this point in terms of where they've played football games.
After being drafted by the Atlanta Falcons and then traded to the Green Bay Packers, Favre won a Super Bowl in Wisconsin before eventually joining the New York Jets and Vikings to finish his career.
Rodgers also won a Super Bowl with Green Bay before spending his last two seasons with the Jets, and now he finds himself at a crossroads looking for his next team in 2025.
Even though the Vikings are high on McCarthy, the Favre-Rodgers narrative would get a whole lote more interesting if the 40 year old finds himself moving to Minneapolis, especially considering he still has talent left in the tank after throwing 28 touchdown passes a season ago and nearly 4,000 yards.
