Netflix wants to poach more NFL games from CBS, FOX in the near future
By Matt Reed
The National Football League is the biggest commodity in American sports by a wide margin at the moment and that's why every major streaming service is at least entertaining the idea of getting in on the action in some shape or form.
Netflix dabbled in the NFL for the first time this past season when it hosted multiple regular season games on Christmas Day, including matchups that involved Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs and the Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.
Now, the streaming entity wants a bigger piece of the NFL's offerings as it's beginning to put together a proposal for a regular season slate of games that would cut into one of CBS or FOX's coverage, which has spanned several decades.
Throughout the years, cable television networks like CBS, NBC and FOX have been the main networks that have provided NFL coverage, but the NFL included Amazon in its most recent deal for their Thursday Night Football games and there's been one-off games on NBC's Peacock streaming service as well as Netflix.
It remains to be seen exactly what a Netflix slate of games would look like and if it would include multiple Sunday games each week, which has become the norm for CBS and FOX over the years.
However, one thing is clear which is that Netflix's interest in live sports isn't going anywhere after its huge numbers for Christmas Day football and Jake Paul's fight against Mike Tyson.
