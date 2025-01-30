The Big Lead

Rangers' RSN announcement comes with surprise former player joining broadcast team

By J.P. Hoornstra

Sep 6, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Former Texas Ranger Elvis Andres waves to fans after his son Elvis threw out the first pitch before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field. Andrus retired as a Texas Ranger after playing the first 12 seasons of his 15-year Major League career in Arlington.
Sep 6, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Former Texas Ranger Elvis Andres waves to fans after his son Elvis threw out the first pitch before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field. Andrus retired as a Texas Ranger after playing the first 12 seasons of his 15-year Major League career in Arlington. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

When a professional sports team moves to a new broadcast network, as the Texas Rangers will do in 2025, it's usually the case that its on-air talent makes the move too. Familiar faces and voices create a sense of continuity for fans, even as the behind-the-scenes personnel change along with a new network.

The Texas Rangers formally announced the creation of their team-owned regional sports network — ironically, Rangers Sports Network, or RSN for short — on Monday. Many of the staples of their Bally Sports Southwest broadcast team will return, including play-by-play man Dave Raymond, and analysts Mike Bacsik and David Murphy.

One notable addition to the crew as part of Wednesday's announcement is Elvis Andrus. The 36-year-old was a two-time All-Star shortstop during his 12 seasons (2009-20) in Arlington. He retired after playing the 2023 season with the Chicago White Sox.

According to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News, Andrus will have an analyst role on some pre- and post-game shows on RSN.

Absent from Wednesday's announcement was Mark McLemore, who had been a studio analyst on the Bally Sports incarnation of Rangers broadcasts.

Grant suggested on Twitter/X that Andrus could be replacing McLemore, 60, who last played for the Rangers in 1999 in order to attract a younger demographic.

Fans can watch RSN through the Victory+ app, a package of free over-the-air games, and specific channels to be announced on DirecTV, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T Uverse and Spectrum.

Grant reports the Rangers will offer more over-the-air games in 2025 than they have in a decade.

MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
MLB: A’s to Vegas still far from reality, pitcher says
NBA: Morgan Freeman narrates heart-warming Kobe tribute
NFL: Latest Mock: What are the Titans thinking?
NFL/SPORTS MEDIA: Greg Olsen might leave Fox to escape Brady’s shadow

Home/Texas Rangers