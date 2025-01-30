Rangers' RSN announcement comes with surprise former player joining broadcast team
When a professional sports team moves to a new broadcast network, as the Texas Rangers will do in 2025, it's usually the case that its on-air talent makes the move too. Familiar faces and voices create a sense of continuity for fans, even as the behind-the-scenes personnel change along with a new network.
The Texas Rangers formally announced the creation of their team-owned regional sports network — ironically, Rangers Sports Network, or RSN for short — on Monday. Many of the staples of their Bally Sports Southwest broadcast team will return, including play-by-play man Dave Raymond, and analysts Mike Bacsik and David Murphy.
One notable addition to the crew as part of Wednesday's announcement is Elvis Andrus. The 36-year-old was a two-time All-Star shortstop during his 12 seasons (2009-20) in Arlington. He retired after playing the 2023 season with the Chicago White Sox.
According to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News, Andrus will have an analyst role on some pre- and post-game shows on RSN.
Absent from Wednesday's announcement was Mark McLemore, who had been a studio analyst on the Bally Sports incarnation of Rangers broadcasts.
Grant suggested on Twitter/X that Andrus could be replacing McLemore, 60, who last played for the Rangers in 1999 in order to attract a younger demographic.
Fans can watch RSN through the Victory+ app, a package of free over-the-air games, and specific channels to be announced on DirecTV, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T Uverse and Spectrum.
Grant reports the Rangers will offer more over-the-air games in 2025 than they have in a decade.
