Rams can extend their Super Bowl window with Matthew Stafford deal
By Matt Reed
There have been plenty of rumblings about the future of one of the best quarterbacks in the NFC recently, but aas it turns out the Los Angeles Rams aren't ready to move on from their Super Bowl-winning signal caller just yet.
Despite many links between Matthew Stafford and potential moves to the Las Vegas Raiders or even the New York Giants, the Rams shut all of that down Friday when they revealed that the former Detroit Lion is coming back to SoFi Stadium after restructuring his contract.
There's been a lot of concern recently over what the Rams might look like in 2025, which is odd considering they tested the Philadelphia Eagles with just about everything they had in last season's playoff and near took down the eventual Super Bowl champions.
And while the future of Cooper Kupp in LA might be coming to an end soon, there are plenty of pieces in place for McVay and Stafford to make things work. That all starts with stud receiver Puka Nacua in the passing game and Kyren Williams running the ball out of the backfield.
The reality is the two parties likely need each other in order to have success. Stafford wasn't going to find a better situation to move into next season, and LA probably wasn't going to find a better quarterback to replace him with, even if they looked into Aaron Rodgers or another veteran via trade.
What Stafford's return does for the Rams is resets their Super Bowl window at least another two seasons and allows them to remain in contention to win the NFC West while he remains under center.
