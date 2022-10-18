Wrexham AFC Back on ESPN 2 Today, Live From the Racecourse Because Why Not?
Wrexham AFC will be featured on ESPN 2 again today at 3pm Eastern for their FA Cup match against the Blyth Spartans. This will be a rematch of a draw that was also broadcast over the weekend on ESPN 2 and truly a What a Time to Be Alive television moment as ESPN goes back for a second helping of the sixth tier of English football. Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McEllhenney announced the news on Twitter this morning while suggesting fans call in sick or try quiet quitting.
For those of us who have become emotionally attached to the club, as well as the Welsh city where they play, because of the extremely entertaining and effective FX series Welcome to Wrexham, this is great news. It's also incredibly strange.
ESPN is currently treating Wrexham like they're the Denver Broncos or something. You know, except Wrexham has won seven of their last 11 matches and they score more often.
Presumably, if Wrexham wins today and moves on, ESPN 2 will broadcast their next FA Cup match. And if the ratings are reasonable for ESPN 2 or the metrics are right for ESPN+, why wouldn't they continue carrying these matches? Besides the fact that this is the sixth tier of the English football.
Really we're watching the filming of the next season of Welcome to Wrexham and so far things are off to a good start. Their match on Saturday featured a dramatic and deflating late goal by Blyth and a near miss in the final moments by Ollie Palmer that resulted in a do-over at The Racecourse today. In Wrexham's previous game they had a back-and-forth battle against Barnet FC that they ended up winning 7-5. This team... sorry... This club was made for TV. It makes no sense except to throw your arms up and say, "It's sports."
And ESPN shows sports so they're showing Wrexham games. A club that finished 19th out of 24 teams in a division no American knew existed before Mac from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Berg from 2 Guys, A Girl, and a Pizza Place decided to become internet friends and buy a soccer team across the pond. But who cares? Take it away Declan Swans.