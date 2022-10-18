Denver Broncos' Performance Again Leaves Local Broadcasters Frustrated and a Bit Loopy
The Denver Broncos had a long week leading into their Monday Night Football game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6 where they lost a low-scoring primetime game by a field goal in overtime. If that sounds familiar, it's because the Denver Broncos just lost another low-scoring primetime game by a field goal in overtime to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5 on Thursday Night Football. And again the local ABC affiliate was left trying to explain what just happened.
That's Lionel Bienvenu and Nick Rothschild back for the second time in 11 days trying cope with a head-scratching loss. Bienvenu called out Nathaniel Hackett for "terrible play-calling decisions" before he and Rothschild recreated Lucy pulling the football away from Charlie Brown.
Clearly, Broncos Country is learning about whole new levels of Cope during the Russell Wilson era.