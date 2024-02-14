Travis Kelce Was Clearly Drunk at Chiefs Super Bowl Parade
The Kansas City Chiefs are celebrating their Super Bowl LVIII victory today with a parade and no one is having more fun than Travis Kelce. Not only did he chug beer while holding a cardboard cutout of his brother Jason, but he also was visibly drunk and on the mic probably a bit too much.
Kelce got on the microphone and just kind of went wild. He chanted the "chop" song, then sang while reading off his phone.
The man had no idea what planet he was on. I loved Patrick Mahomes trying to snag the mic from him. Patrick, that ain't happening. But, hey, let him have fun. It's his third Super Bowl title in five years.
This seriously reminds us of Tom Brady getting trashed during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl boat parade in 2021. If you don't remember, Brady got so sloshed he actually tossed the Lombardi Trophy from one boat to another, and had to be carried away because he could barely stand.
It's been quite the whirlwind for Kelce. His relationship with Taylor Swift has been a worldwide sensation. The Super Bowl was an up and down day for the future Hall of Famer and he made a ton of headlines. He bumped into head coach Andy Reid after a turnover, kissed Swift on the field after the Chiefs won, sand "You Belong With Me" at the team's afterparty, and hung out with his brother who wore a ridiculous Chiefs outfit.