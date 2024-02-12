Travis Kelce Went Wild to 'You Belong With Me' At the Club After Winning Super Bowl
By Liam McKeone
Travis Kelce became a three-time Super Bowl champion last night, catching nine passes for 93 yards to help propel the Kansas City Chiefs to their comeback victory over the San Francisco 49ers. And if there's anything we know about this Kelce brother, it's that he was going to blow it out in Las Vegas afterwards.
He and the rest of the Chiefs hit the strip to celebrate at one of the many clubs Sin City has to offer. The Chainsmokers (or some DJ who somehow acquired a Chainsmokers Chiefs jersey) DJ'd the party, and at one point paid homage to Taylor Swift's presence by blasting her 2008 hit "You Belong With Me." Kelce got up in the DJ booth and went nuts.
Once upon a time, "a video of Travis Kelce partying in Vegas has gone viral" would be nightmare fuel for Chiefs PR. Instead this is quite pure. The man is just enjoying his girlfriend's work and reaching the peak of his profession. The real question is whether Paul Rudd could be found in the crowd there as the team's other celebrity supporter.
It was not the only T-Swizzle song he vibed to that night.
We love love here at The Big Lead, folks. What an end to the NFL season.