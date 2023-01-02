Tom Brady Trolls People Who Benched Mike Evans in Fantasy Football
Tom Brady, 45, had an insane statistical game in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' division-clinching win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Brady completed 75 percent of his passes en route to 432 yards. Outrageous stuff considering he threw no less than three on-field fits during the game.
Then this morning Brady went on social media and took aim at a very specific group of people. No, not the haters or non-believers - the Mike Evans fantasy football owners. Evans scored three touchdowns and caught 10 passes for 207 yards.
"So if you guys benched Mike Evans in your fantasy football playoffs you better go home and take a look in the mirror."
This is completely unnecessary. Mostly because anyone who benched Evans was 100 percent justified. It was only Evans' third 100-plus yard effort of the season and he hadn't scored a touchdown in three months. ESPN had him as the 23rd overall WR option in fantasy for Week 17. His stat line on Sunday was basically a complete fluke and you should probably blame Tom Brady or Todd Bowles.
The good news is that fantasy football is stupid and NFL players take a ton of shit from fans when they aren't putting up big fantasy numbers so if Brady or any other guy wants to troll them and rub it in their faces these are the exact people who deserve it. Sorry folks. That's clearly how Tom Brady feels. Certainly not this author!