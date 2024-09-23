Tigers decision on top pitching prospect has fans buzzing
By Max Weisman
The Detroit Tigers jumped into the final AL Wild Card spot following their 4-3 win Sunday over the Baltimore Orioles. Ahead of the final playoff push Detroit is boosting their pitching staff by calling up their top pitching prospect Jackson Jobe.
Jobe will join the team ahead of their three-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays which begins Tuesday. Detroit designated veteran reliever Shelby Miller for assignment as the lateral move. If the Tigers make the playoffs, Jobe will be eligible to be on the postseason roster.
He was selected number three overall in the 2021 MLB draft and made appearances at Double-A Erie and Triple-A Toledo this season. Jobe pitched in 21 games, recording a 2.36 ERA in 91.2 innings, with 58 hits, 45 walks and 96 strikeouts.
The Tigers have had a monumental August and September that has put them in a playoff position with six games to go. Since the trade deadline on July 30, the Tigers have a 30-17 record. They are tied with the Kansas City Royals for the second Wild Card spot and lead the Minnesota Twins by one game.
When the news broke, Tigers fans reacted accordingly in the comments. @GreenSZN_ on X couldn't contain his excitement.
"HELLO WE’RE BACK DEPARTMENT," he wrote. "I WANT TO FILE A CLAIM"
Other fans feel this is the move that gets the Tigers closer to their first World Series championship since 1984.
"GET THE CHAMPAGNE ON ICE", one fan wrote.
"the whole avila squad is HERE it's ring time 💍", another commented.
RELATED: Green Day lead singer rips A's owner John Fisher during Bay Area concert
If the current standings hold, the Tigers will claim the six seed, the final playoff spot in the AL, and they'll likely head to Houston to play the Astros in the Wild Card series. While that may be daunting, the NL's six seed has made the World Series two years in a row, so that final playoff spot isn't always a team you can brush aside.
Detroit has a three game series against Tampa Bay and then finishes the regular season with three games against the Chicago White Sox.
