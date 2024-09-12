The One Threat to Lamar Jackson’s Huge Game Potential in Week 2
By Enzo Flojo
Fresh off a tough season-opening loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Baltimore Ravens are eager to bounce back this weekend against the Las Vegas Raiders.
But standing in their way is a significant challenge: Raiders' dominant edge rusher Maxx Crosby, who has the potential to be the X-factor in Week 2.
Crosby, a relentless force on the defensive line, has already proven his worth with a sack and five tackles in Las Vegas' loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. His next target? None other than Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Crosby is more than just a pass-rushing menace; he’s a game-wrecker. Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh didn’t mince words when praising Crosby’s ability, calling him “one of the best players in football” and emphasizing the challenge of keeping him at bay.
With an unmatched motor and the ability to disrupt plays on every down, Crosby forces offenses to alter their game plans to avoid catastrophe. But the Ravens aren’t relying solely on Jackson’s elusive athleticism to counter Crosby’s pressure. They’re preparing a multi-faceted approach, likely incorporating read-options, screens, and rollouts to mitigate his impact.
Even so, stopping a player of Crosby’s caliber is no easy task. Baltimore’s offense will need to be sharp, as any slip-up could swing the game in Las Vegas’ favor. With Crosby looming large, how the Ravens handle him could very well determine the outcome. For Baltimore, containing Crosby is crucial—not just for Jackson’s protection, but for their hopes of getting their season back on track.
