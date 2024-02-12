Taylor Swift Mobbed After Chiefs Score Walkoff Super Bowl Touchdown
By Liam McKeone
Super Bowl LVIII was not always pretty but it ended in memorable fashion. The Kansas City Chiefs scored a walkoff touchdown with three seconds left in overtime to defeat the San Francisco 49ers, 25-22. Patrick Mahomes threw the game-winning pass to Mecole Hardman to cap off the comeback victory.
Taylor Swift, the biggest star of the Chiefs' season who never actually played a snap, was going through it down the stretch just like any other fan. She absolutely lost her mind once that final touchdown was scored, and so did everyone else in her booth.
Here's the famous singer getting mobbed:
Man, what a moment for everybody at Allegiant Stadium to witness. This was only the second Super Bowl to ever go into overtime and the first that ended with both teams having touched the ball. A lot of it was incredibly ugly but close football is exciting football no matter what.
And thus ends the 2023 Taylor Swift x NFL crossover. Many thought it might conclude in a Super Bowl celebration but nobody could've guessed it ended in this manner. It was a lot of fun for most of us.