Taylor Swift Chugged a Beer at the Super Bowl, Got Booed
Taylor Swift made it back from Tokyo in plenty of time to watch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LVIII. While she has to work again next weekend, Swift was apparently there to party. In a box full of friends Swift was shown chugging a beer with Ashley Avignone. She was shown on the jumbotron and slammed her cup down after she finished her beer.
There was a mix of cheers and boos as Swift was shown on the big screen, but she clearly understood the assignment, which was, uh, drink the beer. And she did that. So anyone in the crowd who doesn't like it will just have to deal with the fact that she's jetting around the world, playing sold out shows and chugging beer.
After the long pass to Mecole Hardman, this is the only highlight of the first half for Swift and her friends. Travis Kelce certainly wasn't having as good a time on the field.