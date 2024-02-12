Taylor Swift's Super Bowl LVIII Suite Is Loaded With Star Power
By Liam McKeone
Taylor Swift is at the Big Game. The international superstar, fresh off a couple of Grammys wins, flew from Japan to Las Vegas over the weekend to show up and root for Travis Kelce in Super Bowl LVIII. She was also an early arriver, getting to Allegiant Stadium several hours before kickoff to hang with Jason Kelce. TMZ reported a few days ago that Swift and Kelce's families would be sharing the suite for the game (and apparently he picked up the check), so it was no surprise that he was there to greet her.
But the older and larger Kelce brother is not the only famous face in the Swift suite. The Super Bowl is always a star-studded affair and Swift's orbit is permanently star-studded so it should come as no surprise that the celebrity sightings were in overdrive on Sunday.
The singer arrived at the game with Ice Spice and Blake Lively, which got everything off to a tremendous start.
At one point during pregame Swift hosted Roger Goodell (???) and chatted him up, which surely sent conspiracy theorists into a mouth-frothing frenzy. We have to assume this conversation lasted about as long as the broadcast shot because once they get past Kansas City Chiefs tight ends what could they possible have to talk about?
Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie, was there as well. Presumably to ensure her husband does not take off his clothes and chug beers again.
Once the game started, Swift and Lively were captured swaying together during America The Beautiful. Shortly thereafter the Nickeldeon broadcast of the Big Game showed Swift alongside Ice Spice, Lively, and fashion designer Ashley Avignone. Joined by none other than DoodleBob, of course.
The rest of the booth was packed with Swifts and Kelces. Given the Super Bowl is in Las Vegas this year we cannot assume it is the most star-packed booth. But it is definitely a contender.