Chris Jones Cries During Reba McEntire's Super Bowl National Anthem
Reba McEntire crushed her rendition of the national anthem at Super Bowl XLVIII and everyone in attendance took notice. It was a soaring celebration of the song and all the players on the field looked energized by it. One reaction stood out among the rest though.
Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones was actually moved to tears by McEntire's version of the "Star-Spangled Banner." Check this out:
Very cool.
We've seen this out of NFL players and coaches before. During last year's Super Bowl, Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni teared up:
Jones and the Chiefs are ready to take on the San Francisco 49ers in an attempt to win their second Super Bowl in a row, and third in five seasons.
A subplot of this moment is that this could be Jones' final game in a Chiefs uniform. He will be a free agent after the season and held out to start the 2023 campaign.