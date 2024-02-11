Taylor Swift, Jason Kelce Hug In Suite Before Super Bowl XLVIII
Super Bowl XLVIII is here and there are a ton of fascinating storylines leading into the Kansas City Chiefs' matchup with the San Francisco 49ers. Obviously, there's one thread that's hanging over all of this though and that's Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship. We got our first glimpse of Swift before the game and it came via an interaction with Travis' brother, Jason Kelce.
Cameras caught Swift in a suite at Allegiant Stadium, the elder Kelce spotted her and walked over to give her a hug. Swift then introduced him to Ice Spice and he politely shook hands with her.
Here's video:
That seems like a very nice interaction for everyone involved.
Earlier, Swift arrived at the stadium with Ice Spice and Blake Lively.
You have to love Jason wearing the Chiefs colors again. He's been his brother's No. 1 cheerleader all postseason. He went shirtless during the Chiefs' big road win over the Buffalo Bills and even jumped into the crowd to celebrate. Then he went to the AFC Championship Game in Baltimore and shared an emotional moment with Travis on the field afterwards.
The support Jason has shown for his brother after his own Philadelphia Eagles were eliminated has been really great to see.