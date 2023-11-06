Roundup: Taylor Swift Breaks Her Own Record; Raiders Hammer Giants; C.J. Stroud Shines For Texans
Ryan Blaney wins first NASCAR championship ... Anthony Blinken made a surprise visit to West Bank and Baghdad ... Tamirat Tola broke NYC Marathon record ... Stock futures are flat after S&P 500's best week of 2023 ... All the latest in the Israel-Gaza conflict ... Americans aren't thrilled with their options in the 2024 election ... Taylor Swift broke her own record with new version of "1984" ... SAG-AFTRA needs more time to respond to studios' latest offer ... USC fired defensive coordinator Alex Grinch ... Joe Burrow's finger made headlines ... Marlins hired Rays' GM Peter Bendix ... Giants fear serious knee injury for Daniel Jones ... Raiders rout Giants in first game after Josh McDaniels firing ... Tua Tagovailoa takes blame for Dolphins loss ... Jalen Hurts reinjured his knee ...
Winners and losers from NFL Week 9 [CBS Sports]
Josh Dobbs led the Vikings to a win without knowing their plays [Yahoo Sports]
C.J. Stroud is a top quarterback right now [Sports Illustrated]
Five thoughts about The Beatles' last song, "Now and Then" [The Ringer]
Nicolas Cage reclaims the memes [New York Times]
Bill Belichick's future team beat his current team [The Big Lead]
Highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series championship race, which had a phenomenal ending.
C.J. Stroud had an incredible day and authored an amazing finish.
Antonio Pierce got his first win as an NFL head coach.
The Beatles -- "Now and Then"