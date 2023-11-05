Jalen Hurts Takes a Helmet to His Already Injured Knee
The Philadelphia Eagles trailed the Dallas Cowboys 17-14 at the half on Sunday, and while that was worrisome, the bigger concern is Jalen Hurts' left knee. The Eagles' quarterback has been dealing with a knee issue he doesn't want to discuss, but he appeared to re-injure it on Sunday when he took a hit late in the second quarter.
The injury came on a play that eventually went down as a sack for Micah Parsons, but it happened because DeMarcus Lawrence's helmet hit Hurts' knee.
Check this out:
Here's a closer look:
And again:
That's not a good sign as Hurts was heavily limping after that play. He returned to the game, and led a touchdown drive to start the second half, but he doesn't look right when moving. He was wearing a brace on the knee but that kind of contact can't be good when he was already dealing with a problem.
When right, Hurts leads one of the NFL's best offenses and so much of it is centered on his mobility, in and out of the pocket. A serious injury would be devastating for the Eagles.